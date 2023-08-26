FOX Carolina Tailgate Tour: What teams are contenders and what coaches are in the hot seat

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - College football is fast approaching, and there are question marks about what teams could be legitimate contenders and what coaches could be on the hot seat.

FOX Carolina’s college football analysts Corey Miller and Patrick Sapp joined Sports Director Beth Hoole to discuss the upcoming season.

The first top 25 ranking of the season has been released, and there are questions about some of the teams. Our analysts discussed what teams belong in the top 25 and who could contend for the playoffs.

Tailgate Show Part 1, 8-25-23

While there won’t be any changes this upcoming season, there are questions about the future of conferences in the NCAA. Our analysts talked about conference realignment and how the ACC could change over the next few years.

Tailgate Show Part 2, 8-25-23

There are questions surrounding South Carolina and Clemson this year. Our analysts discussed each team and which head coach could be on the hot seat by the end of the year.

