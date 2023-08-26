Georgetown police searching for suspect accused of opening fire at high school football game

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Authoirties in Georgetown are seraching for a suspect accused of opening fire during a high school football game on Friday.

The Georgetown Police Department said Tyrell Handy, of Andrews, is wanted for aggravated breach of peace, discharging a firearm in city limits, malicious injury to personal propery and possesion of a weapon on school property.

Police said Handy allegedly opened fire in the parking lot during Friday night’s football game between Georgetown High School and Andrews High School. Officers responded to a large fight that broke out during halftime before shots were heard.

No injuries were reported.

The football game was later canceled and it’s unclear if it will be made up.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 843-545-4300.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquake
Earthquake confirmed near Tennessee, North Carolina border
Police say a toddler was found dead in a car in a high school parking lot in South Carolina on...
Toddler found dead in car seat after mother forgets to drop girl off at day care, police say
Stolen car found in Saluda River
Truck stolen from Furman University found in river
Deadly fire in Spartanburg Co.
Coroner identifies victim in house fire in Spartanburg Co.
Fatz Cafe to close restaurants
Fatz Cafe announces closing of all locations

Latest News

gavel generic
Greenville autism services provider admits to healthcare fraud
Officials sentence founder of anti-government site for interstate threats
Suspect accused of holding woman at gunpoint in Greenville County on July 22.
Deputies: Armed robber forced woman into apartment, stole bank info
Theresa Foster
DSS: Former Upstate daycare director charged with forging background checks
Sketch of criminal sexual conduct suspect in assault in Belton area on August 19.
Deputies release sketch of masked sex assault suspect