Juvenile arrested in shooting death of South Carolina 19-year-old

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) -Petersburg police confirm a juvenile has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a South Carolina 19-year-old.

On Thursday, Aug. 24, around 3:40 p.m., police say they found a shooting victim in the West South Boulevard and Wakefield area.

The victim - later identified as Matthew Gibbs of Columbia, South Carolina- was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital and later pronounced dead.

Police confirmed Gibbs was not shot where he was found, near Walnut Hill Elementary School.

Virginia State University’s President confirmed on Saturday that Gibbs was a Mass Communications freshman at their university.

On Friday, Aug. 25, a primary suspect in this case was apprehended. The suspect is a juvenile, so police are not releasing their name or photo.

The suspect has been charged with second-degree murder, using a firearm to commit a felony and firing into an occupied vehicle.

