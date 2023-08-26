Local Developer buys historic University Ridge properties, hoping to honor past owners

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Big development plans are in the works for Downtown Greenville’s University Ridge area. That’s where the new County Square is now. With lots of change on the way, one developer is trying to make sure the past is not forgotten.

“I didn’t know them personally, I knew of them. But just heard the stories from so many people about the impact that they’ve had on several families’ lives,” said James Jordan speaking about the Manigault’s.

Chef Kenneth Manigault’s– Manigault La Vieille Maison Restaurant- was once a thriving staple. Nestled between the West End and Haynie-Sirrine.

“They had brunch there and a friend of mine was playing the saxophone outside,” Jordan remembers visiting once before it closed. “I remember how just beautiful the grounds were at that time.”

He’s the owner of Jordan Development Company. A firm already working on affordable apartment projects in Greenville. But recently, he bought the Manigault restaurant and the law office of former Senator Theo Mitchell next door. Once influential Black-owned businesses.

“Those individuals made an investment in Greenville, and they believed in the area very early on when it looked a lot different than what it does today,” said Jordan.

Both properties have been empty. The Manigault La Vieille Maison, falling so far into disrepair—it’s been condemned. So both properties will have to be demolished, but Jordan says their legacy will continue on.

“I’d love to do something that preserves the legacy where we tell the story of the contribution that two very important families made to this community,” he said.

He’s still working through ideas, but he says the development will honor the past—while fitting in with the current and changing landscape of the area around it.

“It’s important to me, because of my passion for the community because of us wanting to get things right that we take the time and that we listen to the community,” said Jordan.

