Near-record heat keeps First Alert Weather Day in place

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - At least one record high has fallen by the wayside, and we’ll be threatening a couple more today.

First Alert Headlines

First Alert Weather Day today

Highs approach 100°, heat indices over 105°

Cold front brings storms & heat relief Sunday

A Heat Advisory will go into effect again from noon until 8:00 PM on today for the following counties: ABBEVILLE, ANDERSON, ELBERT, FRANKLIN, HART, OCONEE, PICKENS, STEPHENS. Heat indices as high as 108° will be possible in these areas. Limit time outside if you can, stay hydrated, and take breaks often in a cool location.

Futuretrack Heat Index, 1:00 PM Saturday (WHNS)

Today will be nearly identical to Friday, with the extreme heat continuing for the first half of the weekend. Highs will again climb to low 90s for the mountains, and near 100 degrees upstate with heat indices approaching 105 degrees. Mostly sunny skies will continue, but we will finally have the chance for some isolated afternoon thunderstorms. These could help to undercut the heat depending on when and where they develop, but you’ll still want to plan your day around dangerous levels of heat and of course, that storm potential.

Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 7:00 PM Sunday (WHNS)

Relief comes our way on Sunday, but there will be a cost. A cold front sweeping south will help to usher in a cooler and less humid air mass, but it will be bringing a wave of scattered showers and thunderstorms with it. There should be some opportunities to get outside around the storms, but make sure you’re not too far from shelter. Highs will scale back to the mid 80s across the mountains where the front will arrive sooner, with low 90s expected upstate.

High Temperature Trend, Upstate (WHNS)

Showers and storms will remain in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday, with activity looking to be more numerous on Monday. Highs will be much more pleasant in the 80s both days, even with levels of humidity creeping back up. Mostly sunny skies return by Wednesday.

