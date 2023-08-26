Officer injured following incident at Upstate high school

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A police officer was injured while working a high school football game on Friday night, according to the Greenville Police Department.

Police said the officer was attempting to stop someone who had been drinking from driving away, but the person ran over the officer’s foot.

The officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and has been released.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating this incident.

This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more.

