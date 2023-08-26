One dead in car found submerged in Johns Island pond

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a car with a deceased person inside was pulled from a pond Friday night.
By Marissa Lute and Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a car with a deceased person inside was pulled from a pond Friday night.

Dive teams with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office were called to a pond on Turtle Marsh Lane around 7 p.m. for a report of a possible vehicle in the pond, sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp said.

Just before 11 p.m. during a search of the pond, the dive teams found the vehicle and confirmed a body was inside, Knapp said.

Crews recovered the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office’s Traffic Services Unit is investigating the death as a traffic fatality. It marks the 13th traffic fatality investigated this year by Charleston COunty deputies.

Forensic investigators were on the scene investigating into the night.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s name.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquake
Earthquake confirmed near Tennessee, North Carolina border
Police say a toddler was found dead in a car in a high school parking lot in South Carolina on...
Toddler found dead in car seat after mother forgets to drop girl off at day care, police say
Stolen car found in Saluda River
Truck stolen from Furman University found in river
Deadly fire in Spartanburg Co.
Coroner identifies victim in house fire in Spartanburg Co.
Fatz Cafe to close restaurants
Fatz Cafe announces closing of all locations