One dead in car found submerged in Johns Island pond

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a car with a deceased person inside was pulled from a pond Friday night.

Dive teams with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office were called to a pond on Turtle Marsh Lane around 7 p.m. for a report of a possible vehicle in the pond, sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp said.

Just before 11 p.m. during a search of the pond, the dive teams found the vehicle and confirmed a body was inside, Knapp said.

Crews recovered the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office’s Traffic Services Unit is investigating the death as a traffic fatality. It marks the 13th traffic fatality investigated this year by Charleston COunty deputies.

Forensic investigators were on the scene investigating into the night.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s name.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.