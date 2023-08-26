Pickens Co. Sheriff’s Office joins Fentanyl Awareness Rally

(WAFB)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office says they’re partnering with Foothills Fentanyl Fight to raise awareness about the dangers of fentanyl.

According to a flyer from the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the rally will take place Sunday, August 27 from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at 5424 Calhoun Mem. Hwy. in Easley.

Deputies say they will be present during the rally to answer any questions or concerns.

To learn more, visit the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

