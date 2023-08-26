Suspect taken into custody after leading deputies on chase in July

Levi McJunkin
Levi McJunkin(Oconee County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office announced that a man was recently taken into custody after leading deputies on a chase in July.

Deputies said the incident happened on the morning of July 25 when deputies spotted a man driving along Ebenezer Road with a broken windshield.

According to deputies, they tried to pull the driver over, but they refused to stop, turned into a nearby driveway and into the backyard, where they got out and ran away. Deputies then searched the suspect’s car, where they found two guns, 26 grams of methamphetamine and marijuana. They added that they also found information that led them to identify the driver as 33-year-old Levi McJunkin.

Deputies said they found McJunkin at a home along Ebenezer Road on August 24 and took him into custody, where he was charged with failure to stop for a blue light, trafficking in methamphetamine, driving under suspension, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, driving uninsured and driving an unregistered vehicle, and with two counts of possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime.

