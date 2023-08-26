TAILGATE TOUR: Hillcrest beats Greer in home opener
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Abbeville 35, Powdersville 34
Appling County, Ga. 54, Aiken 13
Ashley Ridge 33, Cane Bay 12
Aynor 30, Kingstree 14
Ben Lippen 21, Heathwood Hall 14
Berkeley 34, Hanahan 33
Bethesda Academy, Ga. 44, John Paul II 0
Blythewood 35, Richland Northeast 18
Boiling Springs 55, Mauldin 0
Brookland-Cayce 49, Airport 0
Broome 49, Chesnee 20
Camden 59, Lugoff-Elgin 6
Cardinal Newman 55, Pee Dee Academy 7
Central 35, Monroe Parkwood, N.C. 3
Chapin 63, Mid-Carolina 0
Chapman 17, James F. Byrnes 14
Chester 38, Fort Mill 24
Clinton 49, Laurens 7
Crescent 58, Dixie 7
Cross 46, Hemingway 8
Denmark-Olar 22, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 15
Dillon 38, Lamar 6
Dorman 34, North Augusta 13
Edisto 30, Williston-Elko 19
Fairfield Central 33, Andrew Jackson 16
Fort Dorchester 34, Beaufort 17
Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 28, W. Wyman King Academy 12
Franklin County, Ga. 28, Pickens 11
Gaffney 63, Union County 7
Gilbert 35, Batesburg-Leesville 7
Hampton County 41, Allendale-Fairfax 8
Hartsville 55, Darlington 26
Hillcrest 41, Greer 20
Hilton Head Island 29, Claxton, Ga. 12
Irmo 56, Lancaster 18
J.L. Mann 42, Riverside 14
James Island 51, R.B. Stall 0
Jefferson, Ga. 30, Wren 14
Lake View 38, Mullins 14
Lakewood 20, Fox Creek 3
Latta 55, East Clarendon 18
Laurence Manning Academy 34, Pinewood Prep 19
Lee Central 34, Great Falls 6
Lexington 59, South Aiken 27
Lincoln County, Ga. 49, McCormick 6
Loris 27, North Myrtle Beach 21
Lucy G. Beckham 43, Wando 0
Manning 50, Scott’s Branch 0
Marion 32, Wilson 24
Marlboro County 30, Cheraw 17
Midland Valley 21, Strom Thurmond 16
Myrtle Beach 51, Conway 14
Ninety Six 54, Ware Shoals 18
Northside Christian 18, Greenwood Christian 17
Patrick Henry Academy 33, St. John’s Christian Academy 6
Philip Simmons 41, St. James 30
River Bluff 56, Swansea 7
Saluda 55, Ridge Spring-Monetta 18
Sandy Creek, Ga. 41, Greenwood 7
Seneca 40, Palmetto 0
Silver Bluff 46, Socastee 0
South Florence 28, Oceanside Collegiate Academy 6
South Pointe 35, Rock Hill 13
Spartanburg 17, Dutch Fork 6
Summerville 33, Carolina Forest 26
Sumter 42, Ridge View 19
T.L. Hanna 28, Greenville 17
Travelers Rest 60, Wade Hampton (G) 27
Waccamaw 21, Carvers Bay 19
West Florence 28, Lake City 0
West Oak 35, Carolina High and Academy 12
Whitmire 32, Spartanburg Christian 19
Williamsburg Academy 52, Palmetto Christian Academy 6
Woodmont 48, Walhalla 28
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Spring Valley vs. White Knoll, ccd.
W.J. Keenan vs. Orangeburg-Wilkinson, ccd.
