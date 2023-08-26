Thousands reportedly without power in Rutherford, Polk County

Power outage
Power outage(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - According to Rutherford Electric Membership Corporation’s online power outage map, thousands of customers are currently without power in Rutherford and Polk Counties.

The outage map states that at least 4826 customers are experiencing outages.

There is currently no information regarding what is causing the outage. We will update this story as officials give new details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Betty Bohmer
‘Our hearts are broken’: Spartanburg Co. teacher dies in crash on way to school
Coroner responding after two shot in Spartanburg County
Man killed in Spartanburg County shooting
Stolen car found in Saluda River
Truck stolen from Furman University found in river
Theresa Foster
DSS: Former Upstate daycare director charged with forging background checks
American Football
Upstate high school football kickoffs delayed due to extreme heat

Latest News

Most Wanted: Oconee County
Most Wanted: Oconee County
Deadly Fire
Deadly Fire
VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Eleven O'Clock News.
TAILGATE TOUR: Hillcrest beats Greer
Local Developer buys historic University Ridge properties, hoping to honor past owners
Local Developer buys historic University Ridge properties, hoping to honor past owners