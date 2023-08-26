Thousands reportedly without power in Rutherford, Polk County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - According to Rutherford Electric Membership Corporation’s online power outage map, thousands of customers are currently without power in Rutherford and Polk Counties.

The outage map states that at least 4826 customers are experiencing outages.

There is currently no information regarding what is causing the outage. We will update this story as officials give new details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.