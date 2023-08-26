Three inmates plead guilty to their involvement in deadly 2018 prison riot

Prison Riot
Prison Riot(KY3)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:08 PM EDT
LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Three inmates pleaded guilty Thursday to charges in connection with the deadly 2018 riot at Lee Correctional Institution.

The riot happened the night of April 15, 2018, starting as a fight between rival gang members housed in the then-maximum-security prison.

According to law enforcement, the fight spread into different cell blocks as inmates communicated with each other using contraband cell phones.

As a result of the riot, seven inmates died, and many more were injured.

Seven men were killed Sunday night following an incident at Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville. (Source: WIS)

More than 40 current and former South Carolina inmates face charges in connection with the riot.

Officials announced Friday, Teron Jackson, 33, Rico Hickman, 36, and Montez Lavarrey Rutledge, 30, pleaded guilty to the charges.

Jackson, who is now housed at Broad River Correctional Institution, pleaded guilty to assault and battery by mob second degree. According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections, Jackson was sentenced to 24 years in prison to run concurrently with his current 37-year sentence.

Hickman, who is now housed at Perry Correctional Institution, pleaded guilty to instigating or participating in a riot and criminal conspiracy. Officials said Hickman was sentenced to four years in prison to run concurrently with his current 25-year sentence.

Both Jackson’s and Hickman’s charges involved their part in the riot in housing unit F-1 and were accused of participating in the riot that led to the death of Cornelius Quantral McClary, according to officials.

Officials said Rutledge, who is now housed at Broad River Correctional Institution, pleaded guilty to possession of contraband. He was sentenced to nine years in prison to run concurrently with his current 33-year sentence.

Officials said Rutledge’s charges involve his part of the riot in housing unit F-1 and the contraband refers to weapons he possessed during the incident.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the South Carolina Attorney General’s office investigated the cases.

So far, more than 40 current and former South Carolina inmates face charges in connection with the riot.

Initial charges were filed in 2020 where more than a dozen people were indicted.

In July of this year, four pleaded guilty for their roles in the riot.

Officials said cases involving other inmates charged in the riot are expected to be scheduled soon.

