Tropical Depression Ten forms near Gulf of Mexico, Franklin strengthens

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Gulf Coast and Southeast find themselves in the crosshairs of a new tropical system this week.

Tropical Depression Ten (WHNS)

Tropical Depression Ten has formed this evening, sitting right on the border between the Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico. The system is still weak with 30 mph sustained winds, and is somewhat disorganized between western Cuba and the Yucatan Peninsula. It is expected to remain stationary through tonight, and will likely become a tropical storm by Monday morning. The next name on the list is Idalia.

Tropical Depression Ten Forecast Track (WHNS)

The storm is expected to track into the eastern Gulf of Mexico Monday afternoon, heading toward the western coast of Florida. It may become a hurricane by Tuesday afternoon before eyeing a landfall near the Panhandle early Wednesday. From there, the most likely track takes the storm across southeastern Georgia and along the South Carolina and North Carolina coast Wednesday afternoon through Thursday. Direct impacts are not currently expected here in the Upstate or mountains, but it will at least be a close call. Any westerly shifts in the forecast track could bring stronger winds and more rain, so stay tuned to Fox Carolina for updates.

Tropical Depression Ten Forecast Track (WHNS)

Elsewhere in the Atlantic, east of the Turks & Caicos Islands, Franklin has strengthened over the past 24 hours. The system is now a Category 1 hurricane, and may strengthen to a Category 3 major hurricane by Monday morning as it tracks gradually toward the north-northwest. No direct impacts to the United States are expected, but elevated surf and rip currents are likely along the coast this week. Franklin is expected to eventually curve northeast around Bermuda by midweek and then head off into the northern Atlantic.

Hurricane Franklin (WHNS)

Hurricane Franklin Forecast Track (WHNS)

