VIDEO: High school football coach in Atlanta strikes player on sideline during game

Mays vs Douglas County
Mays vs Douglas County(ANF)
By Talgat Almanov and Joshua Skinner
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Mays High School football coach punched a player during a game on Saturday and was escorted off the field by police, a district spokesman said.

The incident happened during the first quarter of the game against Douglas County that took place as part of the Great Atlanta Bash at Eddie. S Henderson Stadium at Midtown High School in Atlanta.

An Atlanta Public Schools spokesman said it was the lay coach who physically assaulted a player. The lay coach was removed from the sidelines by an APS police officer and taken into custody.

“A lay coach for Mays High School, who is not a classroom instructor, is in police custody after an incident that occurred on the sideline during the school’s game this afternoon against Douglas County High School,” Coleman said in a statement sent to ANF. “The lay coach will be charged with simple battery and face administrative charges from the district.”

Before the punch, the coach is seen yelling at the player. After he hits him, the player appears to be in visible pain and doubles over.

