Watch the Gulf of Mexico, and tracking Franklin

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The active tropics have the Southeast on high alert with indirect and direct impacts possible next week.

Tropical Storm Franklin is north of Puerto Rico heading northeast as a tropical storm. A turn to the north and then north-northwest is expected on Sunday as the storm strengthens into a hurricane. Franklin passes between Bermuda and the East Coast of the United States outer band impacts possible for Bermuda. The coast of the Carolinas won’t see direct impacts, but an elevated risk for rip currents and choppy surf is expected early next week.

Stays off the U.S. coast and brings impacts to Bermuda (Fox Carolina)

The Gulf Coast of the United States is keeping a close eye on a disturbance in the Caribbean Sea. It slowly heads north into the Gulf of Mexico. This system could develop into a depression or tropical storm by late in the weekend or early next week. Areas from the Yucatan Peninsula to the coast of Florida need to pay attention over the next several days. The models take the system over north Florida and north along the coast of the Carolinas middle to later part of next week heading into Labor Day weekend. Keep in mind, the models typically get a better handle on the track of a system once the storm or depression develops so there is still room for change in impact areas. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest.

80% chance for development into early next week (Fox Carolina)

