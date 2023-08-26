Watch the Gulf of Mexico, and tracking Franklin

By Kendra Kent and Chrissy Kohler
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The active tropics have the Southeast on high alert with indirect and direct impacts possible next week.

Tropical Storm Franklin is north of Puerto Rico heading northeast as a tropical storm. A turn to the north and then north-northwest is expected on Sunday as the storm strengthens into a hurricane. Franklin passes between Bermuda and the East Coast of the United States outer band impacts possible for Bermuda. The coast of the Carolinas won’t see direct impacts, but an elevated risk for rip currents and choppy surf is expected early next week.

Stays off the U.S. coast and brings impacts to Bermuda
Stays off the U.S. coast and brings impacts to Bermuda(Fox Carolina)

The Gulf Coast of the United States is keeping a close eye on a disturbance in the Caribbean Sea. It slowly heads north into the Gulf of Mexico. This system could develop into a depression or tropical storm by late in the weekend or early next week. Areas from the Yucatan Peninsula to the coast of Florida need to pay attention over the next several days. The models take the system over north Florida and north along the coast of the Carolinas middle to later part of next week heading into Labor Day weekend. Keep in mind, the models typically get a better handle on the track of a system once the storm or depression develops so there is still room for change in impact areas. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest.

80% chance for development into early next week
80% chance for development into early next week(Fox Carolina)

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Betty Bohmer
‘Our hearts are broken’: Spartanburg Co. teacher dies in crash on way to school
Coroner responding after two shot in Spartanburg County
Man killed in Spartanburg County shooting
Stolen car found in Saluda River
Truck stolen from Furman University found in river
Theresa Foster
DSS: Former Upstate daycare director charged with forging background checks
American Football
Upstate high school football kickoffs delayed due to extreme heat

Latest News

Weather at 10pm
Weather at 10pm
High Temperature Trend, Upstate
Near-record heat keeps First Alert Weather Days in place through Saturday
Weather at 6pm
Weather at 6pm
First Alert Friday and Saturday for dangerous heat
First Alert Friday and Saturday for dangerous heat