22-year-old dies after vehicle overturns, hitting tree in Laurens Co.

Traffic Crash
Traffic Crash(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after a vehicle overturned and hit a tree Saturday night.

According to troopers, the crash happened at around 8:49 p.m. on Highway 76.

Officials said a Dodge SUV was traveling west on Highway 76 when the vehicle traveled off the right-side of the road. The driver overcorrected, then traveled of the left-side of the road overturning and hitting a tree, troopers said.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner identified the victim as 22-year-old Dakota Gilstrap.

This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more details.

