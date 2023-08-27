22-year-old dies after vehicle overturns, hitting tree in Laurens Co.
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after a vehicle overturned and hit a tree Saturday night.
According to troopers, the crash happened at around 8:49 p.m. on Highway 76.
Officials said a Dodge SUV was traveling west on Highway 76 when the vehicle traveled off the right-side of the road. The driver overcorrected, then traveled of the left-side of the road overturning and hitting a tree, troopers said.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The coroner identified the victim as 22-year-old Dakota Gilstrap.
This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more details.
