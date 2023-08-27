23-year-old dies while swimming in Lake Lanier, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 23-year-old is dead after swimming in Lake Lanier on Saturday afternoon, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

Edgar Steven Cruz Martinez reportedly went under the water and didn’t resurface. At about 3 p.m., several officials were called to Lanier Park in response. DNR game wardens quickly found the man dead in about 10 feet of water using sonar.

Swimmers from Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services recovered his body, the DNR said.

Martinez is one of several people who have died at the lake this summer. In late July and August, two other men in their twenties also drowned. Another young man, 24-year-old Thomas Milner, appeared to have been electrocuted when he jumped into the water, officials said.

