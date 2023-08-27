Coroner identifies crash victim in Spartanburg

STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident(Source: MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead following a crash early Sunday morning.

According to the coroner, the crash happened at around 1:20 a.m. on John B. White Sr. Blvd. at Ammons Road.

Officials said the driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner identified the driver as 30-year-old Ebony Shaqun Oglesby.

This is all the information we have at this time. Stay with FOX Carolina News as we work to learn more details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquake
Earthquake confirmed near Tennessee, North Carolina border
Police say a toddler was found dead in a car in a high school parking lot in South Carolina on...
Toddler found dead in car seat after mother forgets to drop girl off at day care, police say
Greenville Co. deputies searching for shoplifting suspect on Saturday, August 26, 2023.
Greenville Co. deputies arrest shoplifting suspect
Deadly fire in Spartanburg Co.
Coroner identifies victim in house fire in Spartanburg Co.
Power outage
Thousands reportedly without power in Rutherford, Polk County

Latest News

The victim died at the hospital.
Man dies after vehicle crashes into tree in Oconee Co.
Anderson Fire Department were called to a fire at Burger Kind on Main Street early Sunday...
Crews respond to fire after officer notices smoke, flames on roof of restaurant
Traffic Crash
22-year-old dies after vehicle overturns, hitting tree in Laurens Co.
Amarylis Rodriguez
Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen