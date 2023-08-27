Coroner identifies crash victim in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead following a crash early Sunday morning.

According to the coroner, the crash happened at around 1:20 a.m. on John B. White Sr. Blvd. at Ammons Road.

Officials said the driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner identified the driver as 30-year-old Ebony Shaqun Oglesby.

