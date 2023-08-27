Crews respond to fire after officer notices smoke, flames on roof of restaurant

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson Fire Department said crews responded to a fire after a police officer noticed smoke and flames on the roof of a restaurant early Sunday morning.

Officials said an officer noticed the fire on the roof of Burger King on Main Street at around 4 a.m. and the fire department were called to the scene.

Once on scene, firefighters noticed heavy fire and smoke in the building, but were able to get the fire under control.

Main Street in the area of Concord Road was closed for several hours as they worked the scene, but are now re-opened.

According to officials, no one was in the building at the time.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.