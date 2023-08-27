Deputies investigating after man found injured with gunshot wound

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after one person was found suffering from a gunshot wound Sunday afternoon.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a call came in just before 1 p.m. in reference to a shooting on Wade Hampton Boulevard.

Once on scene, deputies learned a man with at least one gunshot wound had walked into Entire Image Embroidery asking for help.

At this time, there is no word on any suspect.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more.

