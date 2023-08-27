Family of Shanquella Robinson keeping name alive through foundation, community service

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Family and friends of Shanquella Robinson are keeping her name alive through a foundation and service across the Charlotte area.

“I want her to be celebrated not to just be celebrated on the anniversary of her death or date of birth,” said Quilla Long.

Long, Robinson’s sister, founded SBR (Shanquella Brenada Robinson) Helping Hands.

It’s a journey that started with the death of Robinson, on Oct. 29, 2022, in Cabo, Mexico.

“The thing that she went through as far as I felt like she was being bullied into an altercation, so all of that is in there mental health, bullying,” Long said.

Long says the goal of SBR Helping Hands is to give back to the community.

“To give back, to educate and provide a wide range of services to individuals who are having to trying time,” she said.

The foundation is also working to stand up against bullying and inequity.

Deloris McMurray, Keairra Grier and Keshia Donaldson are part of the executive team.

“Plan on doing scholarships because Shanquella was into cosmetology. So we want to help other individuals, you know, get an education,” said McMurray.

The foundation hosted an empowerment brunch Sunday in Charlotte, with a panel including activist Tamika Mallory, family attorney Sue-Ann Robinson (no relationship to family) and Basketball Wives star Jennifer Williams.

“A good conversation, talking about life the struggles of life by a good group of strong women,” Long said.

Sue-Ann Robinson told WBTV the event is about making sure not to forget Shanquella Robinson’s name and to make sure there is a “blueprint” to help other families who may go through the same situation.

She also says background work is happening in their push for justice.

“It’s important for the family to turn their pain into purpose with this organization, with the work they’re going to do with the organization, with the lives they’re going to be able to touch and be able to say Shanquella’s name in a positive way and push for things she she was passionate about,” Sue-Ann Robinson said.

Women who’ve turned their pain into a purpose.

“With this organization and the work that we’re doing, we’ll be celebrating her every day and I want to keep her name alive,” Long added.

Saturday, SBR Helping Hands was also part of a back-to-school event at Stick Williams Dream Fields in Charlotte.

