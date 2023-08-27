Haley schedules campaign event in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley will meet voters this Thursday during a presidential campaign stop.

Haley will host a meet-and-greet event at Holy City Brewery to meet with supporters.

The brewery is located at 1021 Aragon Ave. and those who attend will meet her in the brewery’s porter room.

The event is free, but registration is required.

Click here to register at the campaign stop’s Eventbrite page.

The meet-and-greet begins at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and doors open at 5:30 p.m.

