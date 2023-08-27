Investigation underway after man cut in face with a machete, deputies say

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office initially said the man had been shot

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after a man was cut in the face with a machete on Sunday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a call came in just before 1 p.m. in reference to a shooting on Wade Hampton Boulevard.

Once on scene, deputies learned a man with injuries had walked into Entire Image Embroidery asking for help.

At this time, there is no word on any suspect.

Deputies also said the incident occurred in a homeless encampment near the wood line of 12 North Watson Road.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more.

