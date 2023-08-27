Large law enforcement presence near Greenville Co. home

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Co. dispatch says deputies were called to a disturbance along Odom Circle Sunday afternoon.

Our FOX Carolina crews on scene say SWAT, Sheriff’s deputies, Greenville Police, and other agencies can be seen surrounding the area.

Our FOX Carolina crews say it appears negotiations are underway between an individual and law enforcement.

Our crews say neighbors are told to remain inside their homes.

Crews say some kind of gas was deployed, causing a slight burning sensation to the eyes.

