Large law enforcement presence near Greenville Co. home

(Canva | File image)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Co. dispatch says deputies were called to a disturbance along Odom Circle Sunday afternoon.

Our FOX Carolina crews on scene say SWAT, Sheriff’s deputies, Greenville Police, and other agencies can be seen surrounding the area.

Our FOX Carolina crews say it appears negotiations are underway between an individual and law enforcement.

Our crews say neighbors are told to remain inside their homes.

Crews say some kind of gas was deployed, causing a slight burning sensation to the eyes.

Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more details.

