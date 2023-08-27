Man dies after vehicle crashes into tree in Oconee Co.

WESTMINSTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead after a crash that happened Sunday morning.

According to the coroner, the crash occurred at around 2:05 a.m. on Mt. Pleasant Road.

Officials said the driver of a pickup truck ran off the road and hit a tree.

The coroner identified the driver as 43-year-old Bryan Morehead.

This is all the information we have at this time.

