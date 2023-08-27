Man dies after vehicle crashes into tree in Oconee Co.

The victim died at the hospital.
The victim died at the hospital.((MGN))
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WESTMINSTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead after a crash that happened Sunday morning.

According to the coroner, the crash occurred at around 2:05 a.m. on Mt. Pleasant Road.

Officials said the driver of a pickup truck ran off the road and hit a tree.

The coroner identified the driver as 43-year-old Bryan Morehead.

This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more details.

