Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office says they’re searching for a missing teenager.

Officials say 15-year-old Amarylis Rodriguez was reported missing by a a family member Saturday evening.

Officials say Amarylis walked away from her residence at the Thousand Trails Campground, located on Carolina Landing Drive.

Officials say Amarylis was wearing a black shirt and pajama pants. She is 5′6″ tall and weighs 175 pounds.

Amarylis has blond hair and blue eyes, according to officials.

On August 8, deputies say they investigated a missing person’s case involving Amarylis.

Officials say she was located the next day.

If you know where Amarylis could be, call 911 immediately.

