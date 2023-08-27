Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office says they’re searching for a missing teenager.
Officials say 15-year-old Amarylis Rodriguez was reported missing by a a family member Saturday evening.
Officials say Amarylis walked away from her residence at the Thousand Trails Campground, located on Carolina Landing Drive.
Officials say Amarylis was wearing a black shirt and pajama pants. She is 5′6″ tall and weighs 175 pounds.
Amarylis has blond hair and blue eyes, according to officials.
On August 8, deputies say they investigated a missing person’s case involving Amarylis.
Officials say she was located the next day.
If you know where Amarylis could be, call 911 immediately.
