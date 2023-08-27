Police: Teen recovers from gunshot wound to head after breaking into cars in South Fulton

Police scene tape
Police scene tape(KTTC)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 16-year-old teen is recovering after being shot in the head after allegedly breaking into cars in South Fulton on Saturday.

According to the South Fulton Police Department, the shooting happened on Riveroak Terrace at approximately 11:30 p.m. When officers responded to the scene, they located the victim who was later transported to an area hospital.

Police said that several juveniles were breaking into cars and were confronted by a homeowner. One of the juveniles began shooting at the homeowner who returned fire striking one of the juveniles.

Authorities say anyone with information should contact the South Fulton Police Department.

This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they come into the newsroom.

