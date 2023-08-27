Scattered storms with heavy rain, First Alert Wednesday as Idalia approaches

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Scattered thunderstorms with heavy rain are expected through Tuesday, with some impacts from Tropical Storm Idalia Wednesday.

First Alert Headlines

Showers and storms bring heat relief through Tuesday

Rainfall totals up to 3″ possible through Tuesday night

First Alert Weather Day for potential tropical impacts Wednesday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue this evening, packing heavy downpours, frequent lightning and the potential for damaging winds and hail. Localized flooding will be a possibility too, as many of the storms are slow-movers. Stay alert if you will be on the roads this evening. Storms will become increasingly isolated overnight, but a spotty shower or storm will remain possible into the early-morning hours.

Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies outside of any storms, with areas of fog developing before daybreak. Lows will settle in the mid 60s to low 70s.

A cold front will remain stalled over the region Monday and Tuesday, leading to a similar forecast. Sun and clouds in the morning with scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. A couple of the storms could turn severe both days, with similar concerns for damaging winds, lightning and heavy rain. Conditions will at least turn much more comfortable amid the storms, with highs scaling back to the upper 70s to low 80s.

Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 6:00 PM Monday (WHNS)

Additional rainfall amounts of 1″-2″ in general are expected through Tuesday night, but locally higher totals ups to 3″ will be possible. Stay alert for the possibility of localized flooding!

Futuretrack Rainfall, ending 12:00 AM Wednesday (WHNS)

A second cold front will reinforce the original late Tuesday night, settling over the region on Wednesday. At the same time, Tropical Storm Idalia will track across southeastern Georgia and along the SC/NC coast. The presence of the cold front should keep the system deflected far enough away for us to avoid a direct impact, but clouds and breezy conditions are likely Wednesday here at home. Some showers or thunderstorms from the outer bands will be possible as well. With that in mind, we are calling Wednesday a First Alert Weather Day. Stay tuned to Fox Carolina for updates over the next few days.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.