SpaceX capsule docks at space station carrying 4 astronauts from 4 countries

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon spacecraft with astronauts on a mission to the...
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon spacecraft with astronauts on a mission to the International Space Station lifts off from pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., seen in Rockledge, Fla., Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (Malcolm Denemark/Florida Today via AP)(AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - NASA’s SpaceX crew has successfully docked with the International Space Station.

Astronauts from four different countries are a part of this mission, which is called Crew-7.

The team launched aboard the Crew Dragon Spacecraft atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida early Saturday, reaching the ISS on Sunday.

Astronauts will spend about five days taking over operations from the SpaceX Crew-6 astronauts, who have been on the space station since March.

The new team will then bid farewell to the SpaceX Crew-6 astronauts, who will return home aboard their spacecraft, the Crew Dragon Endeavour.

This mission marks the eighth flight operated by NASA and SpaceX as part of the agency’s commercial crew program.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquake
Earthquake confirmed near Tennessee, North Carolina border
Police say a toddler was found dead in a car in a high school parking lot in South Carolina on...
Toddler found dead in car seat after mother forgets to drop girl off at day care, police say
Greenville Co. deputies searching for shoplifting suspect on Saturday, August 26, 2023.
Greenville Co. deputies arrest shoplifting suspect
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Coroner identifies crash victim in Spartanburg
Deadly fire in Spartanburg Co.
Coroner identifies victim in house fire in Spartanburg Co.

Latest News

Imagine 'STEM' Festival
Imagine 'stem' festival
Police arrest shoplifting suspect
Police arrest shoplifting suspect
The victim died at the hospital.
Man dies after vehicle crashes into tree in Oconee Co.
Residents gather for a prayer near the scene of a mass shooting at a Dollar General store,...
Pastor urges sadness, not rage, after white shooter kills 3 Black people in Florida
Don Sundquist, a Republican who was twice elected governor of Tennessee and also served 12...
Former 2-term Republican Tennessee Gov. Don Sundquist dies at 87