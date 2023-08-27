Toddlers recovering after being shot in Florence County, deputies say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after two toddlers were shot in Florence County early Sunday morning.

Maj. Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened on Rockwood Lane where “two toddlers sustained gunshot wounds.”

Details about what happened are limited, but Nunn said both children are being treated at a hospital for what are thought to be non-life-threatening injuries.

More information is expected to be released later.

