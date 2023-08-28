18-year-old facing 16 additional sexual conduct with minor charges

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said an 18-year-old is facing 16 additional criminal sexual conduct with a minor charges after four new victims have been identified.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Zyran Izae Stroble was arrested on March 1, 2023 for 13 various offenses involving sexual abuse with children.

After his arrest, a lead investigator believed there were additional victims who had yet to come forward.

They have now learned four additional individuals, ranging from 5 to 15 years old, have disclosed being victims of Stroble, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said their allegations have been corroborated by both the examination of digital evidence as well as credible disclosures at the Children’s Advocacy Center.

As a result, 16 additional warrants were served to Stroble:

Six counts of exploitation of a minor

Five counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor- third degree

Three counts of promoting the prostitution of a minor

One count of criminal sexual conduct with a minor -first degree

One count of disseminating, procuring, or promoting obscenity

Stroble was denied bond in April 2023 and remains at the Spartanburg County Detention Center. He is now facing a total of 29 charges.

