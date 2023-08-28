19-year-old arrested on 10 counts of sexual exploitation of minor charges

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s (SCAG) Office said a 19-year-old man was arrested in connection to a sexual exploitation of minor case.

According to SCAG, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kaleb Michael Grant on 10 counts of sexual exploitation of minor third degree.

Officials said investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children leading them to arrest Grant.

According to officials, he possessed files of child sexual abuse material.

This is a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

