2 Upstate cities make HGTV’s ‘Favorite Thanksgiving Getaways 2023′ list

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Looking for the best places to go for Thanksgiving while you’re off from school or work? HGTV named Greer and Spartanburg as two out of 21 of their favorite Thanksgiving getaways in 2023.

HGTV said Greer is on track to becoming south’s “next big small town”. Inspired by cities in Europe and Montreal, Greer’s downtown area has been redesigned with brick-paved streets that invite pedestrians to explore boutiques, restaurants and breweries, according to HGTV. There are also special events almost every week.

Once a mill town, HGTV says Spartanburg is now a “bustling city known for art, outdoor experiences and a growing culinary scene that blends Southern cooking with international flavors. It’s a great Thanksgiving getaway for families”.

Here are a few other areas that are nearby and made the list:

  • Macon, Georgia
  • Williamsburg, Virginia
  • Mobile, Alabama
  • Ocala, Florida
  • Amelia Island, Florida
  • Gulf Shores and Orange Beach, Alabama

Click here to view the full list.

