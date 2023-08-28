Attention fair foodies! New food & beverages coming to SC State Fair

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina State Fair announced a variety of new food items being added just in time for this year’s fair.

From foot-long corn dogs, to turkey legs and fried Oreos, the state fair is known for its tasty treats at the 90 plus food stands.

Here’s a look at the new items that have just been added:

Billy G’s Carolina BBQ (#49) - “ Billy G’s Carolina BBQ is bringing the SMOKE to the S.C. State Fair with their award winning Carolina BBQ! Expert Pitmasters have perfected the art of satisfying BBQ cravings. Come try the robust flavors and signature sauces.”

Donut Dog (#121) - “ Introducing DeAnna’s Donut Dog, the mouthwatering sensation that includes a homemade long john donut and an all-beef hot dog, topped with bacon and donut glaze for an extraordinary flavor explosion.”

Fried Salted Caramel Pretzel Brownies Fried Twinkies on a Stick Fried S’Mores on a Stick (#98) - “ Get ready to ignite your taste buds with not one, not two, but THREE new tantalizing fried treats at the all-new Deep-Fried Treats Trailer.”

Mexican Street Corn Sundae (#121) - “ Indulge in a mouthwatering delight of this signature creation made with fresh-cut fries layered with warm chile con queso cheese, sweet corn, Mexican spices, crumbled cheese, cilantro lime crema, crushed corn chips, and topped with your choice of cajun shrimp or sirloin steak.”

Wisconsin Cheese Curds (#97) - “Delight in golden nuggets of yellow cheddar cheese curds, perfectly hand-battered in seasoned flour and deep-fried to crispy perfection.”

Pumpkin Spice Funnel Cake (#224) - “Experience the comforting flavors of pumpkin spice and luscious cream cheese icing – adding a creamy, tangy twist to a freshly made funnel cake.”

Mighty Mango Tea (#121) - “The mango cold brew tea sweetened with mango juice comes with bursting mango bobas.”

Dill Pickle Pizza (#136) - “Last year, it was Spaghetti Eddie’s best kept secret, however, this year prepare your taste buds as Spaghetti Eddie boldly promotes dill pickle pizza. Immerse yourself in the irresistible combination of tangy pickles and melted cheese all atop a perfectly crafted crust.”

Sweet Potatoes (#81) - “Delight in the choice of classic butter, salt and pepper or decide on a touch of sweetness with cinnamon and sugar on top.”

Watermelon Arnold Palmer (#121) - “Delight in the juicy essence of watermelon sweet tea mixed with freshly squeezed lemonade creating a harmonious fusion that will keep you refreshed.”

Oliver Gospel Mission Coffee (#1) - “The Roastery is a social enterprise of Oliver Gospel Mission, which provides recovery and emergency services to those experiencing homelessness. The Roastery primarily exists to support the work of Oliver Gospel, while supplying freshly roasted coffee across the city and now at this year’s S.C. State Fair. For every cup of coffee purchased, one meal is provided for a neighbor in need, with options to purchase bags of coffee available.”

Click here to view the entire menu and concessions map.

The SC State Fair will take place Oct. 11-22, 2023.

