Chick-fil-A debuts new sandwich Monday

The sandwich will be on menus nationwide starting Aug. 28.
The sandwich will be on menus nationwide starting Aug. 28.(Chick-fil-A)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(CNN) - After more than a year of experimenting with nearly 30 sandwich options, Chick-fil-A is adding a new sandwich to its menu option.

Chick-fil-A is introducing the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich.

The popular fast food chain said the new sandwich features an original Chick-fil-A filet topped with pimento cheese and pickled jalapeños. It is served on a toasted bun drizzled with sweet honey.

Chick-fil-A describes the sandwich as having a “classic Chick-fil-A flavor with a sweet and subtly spicy kick.”

They said during testing, customers rated it high on taste and value, surpassing other seasonal sandwiches and putting it on par with the original Chick-fil-A Sandwich.

The Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich rolls out at Chick-fil-A locations nationwide beginning Monday.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

