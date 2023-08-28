Community comes together to celebrate birthday for Riley Faith’s big sister

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The community came together on Sunday to celebrate Olivia Steep’s 11th birthday.

Olivia is the older sister of Riley Faith, who passed away in July after a long battle with cancer.

“Celebrating Olivia is what Riley would always want anyway. She was full of life, full of fun, and we’re going to keep it going,” said Demesha Littlejohn.

The family’s backyard was turned into the biggest party on the block, with Emit’s Petting Zoo, Rocky Ridge Horse Rescue, and lots of family and friends as Olivia celebrated her birthday without her little sister.

“I think this is something she really needed to help her know that she has people out there who support her and love her as well,” said Olivia’s great-grandmother Linda Bambraugh.

Jennifer Maw with Rocky Ridge Horse Rescue has followed the family’s story for years.

“I had seen that they were having this birthday party for (Olivia),” she said.

Maw drove from Clemson with a horse to give rides to kids around the backyard.

“It’s about making them feel good. It’s about making them, you know their hearts heal a little bit easier,” she said.

Two sisters, one big family, leaving a lasting impact on the community.

“It’s been a privilege to know the family, to know Riley and just let her legacy, along with her sisters especially for Olivia’s birthday, continue,” said Meghan O’Hara.

