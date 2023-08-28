Country music star announces 2-night stop in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Country music singer-songwriter-producer Zach Bryan announced a two-night stop in Greenville during his 2024 North American tour.

Zach Bryan: The Quittin Time Tour will perform at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena on May 5 and 6, 2024. Bryan will be joined by special guests The Middle East and Levi Turner.

The presale for tickets begins at 10 a.m. on Sep. 6. Fans can click here to register for the presale.

General tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Sep. 8.

Bryan first rose to fame when his song Heading South went viral. His album American Heartbreak debuted at number 5 on the US Billboard 200.

This year he won new male artist of the year at the Academy of Country Music Awards. His song Something in the Orange was nominated for a Grammy for best country solo performance.

