Deputies investigating fake social posts about incidents at schools Anderson Co.

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating a social media account posting fake incident updates regarding schools in Anderson School District Five.

The Sheriff’s Office said they were made aware of the fake posts on Monday morning.

According to officials, a social media account is posting several fake updates of incidents happening at several schools.

Officials said no school in Anderson School District Five is experiencing any situation and the Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the origins of these posts.

