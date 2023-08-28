Deputies looking for owner after pony found ‘running loose’ in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for a pony’s owner after it was found “running loose” on Monday afternoon.

Deputies said the pony was found near the 500 block of Hall Road.

According to deputies, the pone was secured for safekeeping. Anyone with information regarding the pony or its owners is asked to contact the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-5576 and reference case #2023-11471.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.