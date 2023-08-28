Deputies searching for missing person in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Tyree Tinsley, a 36-year-old who went missing earlier this month.

Deputies said Tinsley was last seen walking down Miller Line on August 15, 2023, wearing black pants and a light-colored shirt. They added that he may have been posted on Floyd Road in Spartanburg.

Deputies described Tinsley as 5 feet 9 inches tall and 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Tinsley is asked to call 911 or contact the Sheriff’s Office at 864-809-7368. People can also email erenneker@spartanburgcounty.org with information.

