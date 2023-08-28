Deputies searching for missing woman last seen four months ago

Annie Dodson
Annie Dodson(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman last seen in May.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Annie Pearl Dodson was last seen in Pendleton.

Officials are searching for her after failing to get in touch with her in person or by phone.

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, call the Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4400.

