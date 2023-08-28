Family, University of South Carolina speak out about student’s fatal shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The family of a college student who was shot to death, along with the University of South Carolina (USC), spoke out about the 20-year-old.
The student was identified by the Richland County Coroner’s Office as Nicholas Anthony Donofrio.
Investigators said Donofrio, who lived on South Holly Street, attempted to enter the wrong home when he was fatally shot.
On Monday, the Donofrio’s family released the following statement:
USC also provided WIS with a statement:
Donofrio was a member of Phi Kappa Sigma. WIS reached out to the fraternity’s president, Will Graves’ about Donofrio’s death; however, he said they prefer not to comment.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.
Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.
Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.