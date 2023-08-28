Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for runaway

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says they’re looking for a runaway juvenile.

Deputies say 14-year-old Jazzimine Davis was last seen around 3:00 p.m. Sunday.

Deputies say Jazzimine is 5′5, weighs 120 lbs. and was last seen wearing black adidas sweatpants with a white stripe down the side, a black hoodie, and black slides.

If you see Jazzimine or know where she could be, you’re asked to call 911.

