Macaroni and Cheese find forever home after enduring multiple surgeries, treatments

Macaroni and Cheese
Macaroni and Cheese(Greenville Humane Society)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Humane Society announced that two of their pups has found a forever home.

The Humane Society posted on Facebook that Macaroni and Cheese were adopted after enduring heartworm treatments and multiple surgeries.

The dog was placed initially placed in a foster home in May due to a family emergency, the dogs had to be taken back to the shelter.

Now, the two have found their happily furever after.

There is no better way to close out #NationalDogDay than to watch Macaroni and Cheese find their happily furever after. From being dumped, run over, enduring heartworm treatments, multiple surgeries - they can finally rest. This isn’t goodbye. This is the start of their new lives where they will finally experience all of the love they deserve. For all that have supported us (and them) on their healing journey… thank you. Each and every one of you are the reason they had this chance and the smiles on their faces are just a small glimpse of the happy lives they will go on to live.

Greenville Humane Society

