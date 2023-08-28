New renderings show what Spartanburg’s Morgan Square could look like following possible changes

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Spartanburg is continuing to work on the future plans for Morgan Square, and the design team working on the project presented new renderings to the City Council Monday night.

In August 2022, the city created a committee to make recommendations on enhancements to Morgan Square. They later selected the design firm MKSK to create a picture of what those enhancements could look like.

Monday night, MKSK presented the plan for the Morgan Square enhancement. The presentation included three potential concepts for the square and included locations for performances, fitness classes, lectures, workshops and places for children to play.

According to the presentation, the new area would include two spaces for events, one that could hold up to 900 people and a bigger one that could hold up to 4,000. You can see the firm’s presentation down below.

The City of Spartanburg is still working on finalizing the plans for Morgan Square. Stay with us as officials release new details about the project.

