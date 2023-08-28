Petition looks to remove Greenville County Library Chairman

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new petition, is circulating, calling for the removal of the Greenville County Library Board Chairman Allan Hill.

The movement has already sparked over 16 hundred signatures. Members of the “Freedom in Libraries Advocacy Group” or FLAG, created the petition

claiming Hill isn’t adhering to the state’s library code of ethics, and they feel other board members are following in his footsteps.

During public comments at today’s library board meeting, Susan Ward, a mother of a transgender child, shared her concerns over the removal and what she calls censorship of LGBTQ+ content within county libraries.

She said it should be a place where everyone feels welcome and seen, and removing Chairman Hill and other members would create more balance in leadership.

“We want to see a library board that will stand up and not ban books,” said Ward. “Not try and move books to different parts of the library to where they are inaccessible for those the people who need them. We just want to see someone else running the library board.”

Members did not comment on the petition.

Ward said she plans to present the petition and her concerns to Greenville County Council in the coming weeks.

The library board is appointed by the County Council, and each member serves four years.

This November six members are up for reelection including Chairman Hill, Vice Chari Joe Poore and Secretary William Pinkston.

