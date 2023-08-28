Possible ties between missing S.C. woman, suspected Long Island serial killer under investigation

Julia Ann Bean went missing from Sumter County in 2017.
Julia Ann Bean went missing from Sumter County in 2017.(Sumter Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Amanda Shaw and Brookley Cromer
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Investigators are looking into the possibility of a connection between suspected Long Island serial killer Rex Heuermann and a missing South Carolina woman.

Heuermann, who owns land in S.C., was arrested in July on murder charges for the deaths of three women whose bodies were found in Gilgo Beach, New York in 2010. He is also believed to be connected to the death of a fourth woman there.

Suspect in Long Island serial killings, Rex Heuermann
Suspect in Long Island serial killings, Rex Heuermann(Suffolk County Sheriff's Office)

Now, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating if there are any ties between Heuermann and the unsolved disappearance of Julia Ann Bean in Sumter County.

Bean was last seen in the Red Bay area on May 31, 2017. She was reported missing in November 2017.

Mark Bordeaux, a spokesperson for the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, said a person who identified themselves as a friend of Bean contacted deputies to report they believed there was a connection between Bean and Heuermann. Since then, Bean’s daughter met with investigators and shared the belief that Bean might have been with Heuermann before she went missing.

Bordeaux said the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) regarding the case. They cannot say at this point if Bean and Heuermann ever had contact but they are investigating the possibility.

The FBI declined to comment on any involvement in Bean’s case.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Takes it into Florida as a major hurricane, then tropical storm conditions for the SC coast
Idalia tracks toward Florida, while rain and storms continue locally
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Coroner identifies crash victim in Spartanburg
Greenville Co. barricaded suspect
Greenville Co. deputies: Suspect arrested following barricade situation
Eric Duprey, 30, died after a police sergeant hurled a plastic picnic cooler at his head from...
Motorcyclist dies in crash after police sergeant throws cooler at his head
Earthquake
Earthquake confirmed near Tennessee, North Carolina border

Latest News

Tyree Tinsley
Deputies searching for missing person in Spartanburg County
Zyran Stroble
18-year-old facing 16 additional sexual conduct with minor charges
Mac and Cheese find their forever home!
Mac and Cheese find their forever home!
A shelter-in-place was ordered at UNC Chapel Hill on Monday afternoon.
‘All clear’ issued at UNC after reports of of armed person, suspect at-large