Rite Aid preparing bankruptcy filing to avoid opioid lawsuits, report says

Rite Aid is reportedly preparing to file bankruptcy, according to a report in the Wall Street...
Rite Aid is reportedly preparing to file bankruptcy, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.(Source: Rite Aid Handout/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Shares of Rite Aid plunged Monday after a Wall Street Journal report that the pharmacy giant is preparing to file for bankruptcy.

According to the newspaper, Rite Aid is expected to file for Chapter 11 within weeks.

Declaring bankruptcy would halt lawsuits against the company related to the opioid epidemic.

In a Justice Department lawsuit against Rite Aid, authorities accuse the pharmacy chain of filling hundreds of thousands of unlawful prescriptions between 2014 and 2019.

The complaint alleges the company ignored red flags and helped fuel America’s opioid epidemic.

A Rite Aid representative didn’t respond to a request for comment on the Wall Street Journal’s report about bankruptcy preparations.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Idalia Forecast Track
Scattered storms with heavy rain, First Alert Wednesday as Idalia approaches
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Coroner identifies crash victim in Spartanburg
Greenville Co. barricaded suspect
Greenville Co. deputies: Suspect arrested following barricade situation
Eric Duprey, 30, died after a police sergeant hurled a plastic picnic cooler at his head from...
Motorcyclist dies in crash after police sergeant throws cooler at his head
Earthquake
Earthquake confirmed near Tennessee, North Carolina border

Latest News

A woman attending a vigil for the victims of Saturday's mass shooting bows her head in prayer...
Jacksonville killings refocus attention on the city’s racist past and the struggle to move on
President Joe Biden speaks during a joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio...
Biden and Harris will meet with King’s family on 60th anniversary of the March on Washington
SC State Fair
Attention fair foodies! New food & beverages coming to SC State Fair
DeSantis cancels SC campaign travel, returns to Florida facing tropical storm and shooting...
DeSantis cancels SC campaign travel, returns to Florida facing tropical storm and shooting aftermath
LNL: Trump federal election trial set for March 4, 2024