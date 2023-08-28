Second victim dies week after Spartanburg County plane crash, coroner says

Crews responding to small plane crash in Spartanburg County on Sunday, August 20, 2023.
Crews responding to small plane crash in Spartanburg County on Sunday, August 20, 2023.(WHNS)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said a second person has died following a plane crash that took place on Aug. 20.

According to the coroner, officials were called to Greenville Memorial Hospital on Sunday just after 7 p.m. in regards to the passing of 70-year-old Jerry Alle Brandes of Central.

The coroner said Brandes was the passenger of the small plane that crash on SC 101 near Sharon Church Road.

PREVIOUS: Coroner: Spartanburg plane crash victim dies in hospital

Officials said the first victim passed away at the hospital the day after the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) remains in charge of the scene investigation.

MORE NEWS: Deputies looking for suspect accused of cutting man with machete in Greenville

