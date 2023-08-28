Sen. Tim Scott to make two stops in Upstate during Monday’s campaign tour

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Senator and 2024 presidential hopeful Tim Scott will be campaigning across the state of South Carolina before ending in the Upstate Monday night.

Campaign officials said Scott will make a stop in Greenville for a town hall meeting at 4 p.m. and then will end his day by speaking at Jeff Duncan’s 12th annual Faith & Freedom BBQ at 6 p.m. at the Anderson Sports & Entertainment Center.

“I am excited to campaign across my home state and meet with familiar and new faces,” said Sen. Scott. “The momentum across the nation is both inspiring and palpable. I look forward to seeing that same enthusiasm in the Palmetto State as I continue to share my message of faith, hope, and opportunity.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was supposed to attend Duncan’s BBQ but has canceled to deal with crisis at home as his state mourns a racist fatal shooting in Jacksonville and prepares for a tropical storm.

MORE NEWS: DeSantis cancels SC campaign travel, returns to Florida facing tropical storm and shooting aftermath

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.