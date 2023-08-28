Sen. Tim Scott to make two stops in Upstate during Monday’s campaign tour

FILE - Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks during a town hall, May 8, 2023, in Manchester, N.H....
FILE - Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks during a town hall, May 8, 2023, in Manchester, N.H. Scott plans to begin airing ads in Iowa and New Hampshire early next week as he prepares for an expected 2024 Republican presidential campaign. The ad buy, valued at about $5.5 million, is scheduled to run through the first GOP presidential debate in late August.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)(Charles Krupa | AP)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Senator and 2024 presidential hopeful Tim Scott will be campaigning across the state of South Carolina before ending in the Upstate Monday night.

Campaign officials said Scott will make a stop in Greenville for a town hall meeting at 4 p.m. and then will end his day by speaking at Jeff Duncan’s 12th annual Faith & Freedom BBQ at 6 p.m. at the Anderson Sports & Entertainment Center.

“I am excited to campaign across my home state and meet with familiar and new faces,” said Sen. Scott. “The momentum across the nation is both inspiring and palpable. I look forward to seeing that same enthusiasm in the Palmetto State as I continue to share my message of faith, hope, and opportunity.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was supposed to attend Duncan’s BBQ but has canceled to deal with crisis at home as his state mourns a racist fatal shooting in Jacksonville and prepares for a tropical storm.

MORE NEWS: DeSantis cancels SC campaign travel, returns to Florida facing tropical storm and shooting aftermath

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Idalia Forecast Track
Scattered storms with heavy rain, First Alert Wednesday as Idalia approaches
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Coroner identifies crash victim in Spartanburg
Greenville Co. barricaded suspect
Greenville Co. deputies: Suspect arrested following barricade situation
Eric Duprey, 30, died after a police sergeant hurled a plastic picnic cooler at his head from...
Motorcyclist dies in crash after police sergeant throws cooler at his head
Earthquake
Earthquake confirmed near Tennessee, North Carolina border

Latest News

DeSantis cancels SC campaign travel, returns to Florida facing tropical storm and shooting...
DeSantis cancels SC campaign travel, returns to Florida facing tropical storm and shooting aftermath
Former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley will meet voters this Thursday...
Haley schedules campaign event in North Charleston
Trump sells merch of his mugshot in support of his 2023 presidential campaign.
Trump mugshot becomes cash cow for 2024 presidential campaign
S.C. Supreme Court: Fetal heartbeat law is constitutional